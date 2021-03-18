Kenyan Drake agrees to two-year deal with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best young running backs in the NFL in Josh Jacobs, but that has not stopped them from making a big move at the position this offseason.

The Raiders agreed to a two-year contract with Kenyan Drake on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth up to $14.5 million with $11 million guaranteed.

Many immediately questioned why the Raiders would spend that much money on a running back when they have Jacobs, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that Jon Gruden believes Drake can play a prominent role in the passing game.

Drake exploded down the stretch for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 after they acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Huge things were expected of him last season because of that, but he had a fairly modest year with 955 rushing yards and 4.0 yards per carry. He did, however, score 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

Drake caught just 25 passes last year, so perhaps Gruden feels he was misused in Arizona. The 27-year-old had 50 receptions in 2019 and 53 in 2018.