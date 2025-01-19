Kevin Durant has final message for Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Kevin Durant responded both via social media and in person after the game to Jahmyr Gibbs doing his dance.

Gibbs scored a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. After scoring, Gibbs did a dance previously performed by Durant.

You can see the video of Gibbs’ celebration compared to the one Durant did.

Jahmyr Gibbs did the KD celebration PERFECTLY. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/t6LkOMV97p — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2025

Durant did that dance before Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between his Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. That was the game where Durant got injured. Golden State lost to Toronto too.

“I’m already sick of [Jahmyr Gibbs],” Durant wrote on X in response to seeing that.

Though things didn’t work out well for Durant the last time he did that dance, all went well for him on Saturday.

His Commanders pulled off a stunning 45-31 win over the Lions. Durant celebrated on X, writing “Have a great night Detroit” in a post where he shared a video of his dance.

Have a great night Detroit pic.twitter.com/93z6mmvI5v — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 19, 2025

Durant also appeared in Mike Sainristil’s locker room video and said “put your buffs on” to the Lions and their fans.

Kevin Durant and the Washington Commanders got the last laugh.