Kevin O’Connell has hilarious interaction with mic’d-up Justin Jefferson

The more relaxed atmosphere of NFL preseason and the local nature of the television broadcasts means teams and players are willing to do some things they would not do during the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings, for instance, allowed star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to wear a microphone on the sideline and join the broadcast live for the entire third quarter.

The gimmick made for some fun moments, but perhaps the funniest was one Jefferson shared with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Jefferson went up to O’Connell and asked his coach to deliver a brief message during the broadcast. That was how O’Connell learned Jefferson was mic’d up, and cleared up some confusion he’d had about his wide receiver’s demeanor.

Kevin O'Connell didn't know Justin Jefferson was miced up 🤣 #Vikings pic.twitter.com/zEC3pAntro — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) August 10, 2024

“The real question is, why — I see Justin, he never stands by himself,” O’Connell said. “He’s the energy, the igniter. Why in the world is he standing off by himself talking to himself? Now I know.”

O’Connell missing the memo on Jefferson’s mic could have been awkward, but the coach was a good sport about it and turned it into a funny moment.

Jefferson, meanwhile, had to be in a pretty good mood. He got a record-setting contract in the offseason, and rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy flashed some potential during his preseason debut. Things may be looking up for the Vikings.