Vikings coach had fun with infamous Kirk Cousins narrative

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been widely mocked for his poor record in primetime games, and his coach knows it. That is why Kevin O’Connell had some fun with the narrative after Thursday’s win over the New England Patriots.

The Vikings’ official Twitter account uploaded video of O’Connell handing out game balls after Minnesota’s 33-26 win over the Patriots. While handing a game ball to Cousins, O’Connell made a not-so-subtle reference to Cousins’ big win in a primetime game against a good team.

“Last time I checked, that game started at 7:25. That makes it a primetime football game. Your quarterback went 30/37 for 299 and three touchdowns,” O’Connell said.

Even after Thursday’s win, Cousins’ teams are just 11-18 in primetime with him at quarterback. That is where the reputation comes from.

In the past, Cousins has alluded to that knock on him, so he is well aware of the narrative. A few more games like that and he will not have to put up with it as much.