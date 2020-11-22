Kevin Stefanski has great quote after Browns’ win

Kevin Stefanski delivered a perfect quote after his Cleveland Browns’ win on Sunday.

The Browns beat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-17 to improve to 7-3 this season and 5-1 at home. The Browns only went 4/14 on third downs, 0/2 on fourth downs, and turned the ball over once. They also gained just 324 yards on offense.

It wasn’t a perfect game for Cleveland, but they did enough to get the win. And that’s all that matters to Stefanski.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win. That was a beautiful win,” Stefanski said after the game.

Amen.

When you’re coaching a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002, you learn quickly not to be greedy and to be grateful for wins any way you can get them.

Stefanski already has won more games in Cleveland than either of the two previous head coaches.