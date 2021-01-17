Kevin Stefanski makes puzzling call to not go for two against Chiefs

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made a puzzling decision to not attempt a two-point conversion in the second half of his team’s Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Browns scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to cut Kansas City’s lead to 19-9. They had the option of going for two to make it a one-possession game, but Stefanski sent the field goal unit out and took the extra point.

Why? That’s a good question.

Tony Romo speculated on the CBS broadcast that Stefanski must not have had a play he loved for that situation. Since it was only the third quarter, Stefanski likely felt there was plenty of time to make up the two scores.

Many would disagree with the coach, and rightfully so. Every possession is extremely important against a high powered offense like the one led by Patrick Mahomes. Had the Browns gone for two and converted, they would have been down eight. Had they missed, they would have been down 10 and in almost the same position as trailing by nine.

Things changed a bit when Mahomes left with a frightening injury, but Stefanski’s decision to not go for two came before that. It’s fair for Browns fans to question it.