Patrick Mahomes suffers concussion after hit to head

Patrick Mahomes was checked for a concussion after bumping his head in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. He was later ruled out for the game as he officially was declared to have a concussion.

Mahomes’ Chiefs were up 19-10 on the Browns in the third and were driving near midfield. KC had a 3rd-and-1 just shy of midfield and ran an option play. Mahomes rushed and was tackled just short of the first down marker. His head bumped the turf on the tackle, and Mahomes came up completely woozy.

Oh man Mahomes was woozy and couldn’t stand up straight after that hit pic.twitter.com/tCSUUZGqpz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2021

Mahomes looked out of it and was taken for a medical check in the tent. Then he was seen jogging off the field and into the locker room.

Mahomes was 21/30 for 255 yards and a touchdown pass prior to the head injury. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Chad Henne replaced Mahomes in the game. Mahomes also dealt with a toe injury in the first half of the game.