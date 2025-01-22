Khalil Mack makes big decision on his future

Khalil Mack openly contemplated retirement after the Los Angeles Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs, and it sounds like the star pass-rusher has made a decision about his future.

Mack intends to play next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The 33-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Following the Chargers 32-12 AFC Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, Mack told reporters that he was unsure if he wanted to continue playing. The nine-time Pro Bowl defender said he was planning to spend time with his family before reaching a final decision.

Mack should have plenty of suitors if he becomes a free agent. He is just two years removed from a 17-sack season and had 6 sacks in 16 games this season.

Mack has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons with the Chargers, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. While his best days are probably behind him, he is still a productive player who is capable of making an impact.