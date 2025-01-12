Khalil Mack makes major admission about his future

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack made a significant admission about his future on Sunday, one day after his team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Mack told reporters that he does not know if he will return for another season in 2025. The star edge rusher said he plans to spend time with his family as he considers his future.

“It’s a lot of different thoughts in my head right now,” Mack said. “I can’t really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I’m going to do, because I don’t know if I’m going to play football moving forward. There’s some things I gotta talk through with my wife, spend some time with my kids, and try not to make a rash decision after a loss. I think I did that a couple years ago. It didn’t really go too well.

“I’m trying not to be emotional through this process, just trying to think a little more clearly. That’s going to take time.”

Mack turns 34 in February, but is still playing at a high level. He was not quite as dominant as he was in 2023, when he tallied 17 sacks, but he still had six in 2024 and was selected for his ninth Pro Bowl. He has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons with the Chargers, Bears, and Raiders.

Mack is smart to take some time away, but the nature of Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans will sting for a while. He would be eligible for free agency if he did return, but it remains to be seen if he wants to play another year.