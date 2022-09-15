Khalil Mack has scary comment after big Week 1 performance

As if Khalil Mack’s big performance in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders wasn’t scary enough, his comments during the week should scare other teams.

Mack was acquired by the Los Angeles Chargers in March and made his debut with his new team last weekend. He brutalized the Raiders, his former team, with six tackles and three sacks in the Chargers’ 24-19 win.

Though three sacks sounds like a dream game, Mack is not satisfied.

The 31-year-old wasn’t exactly celebrating come Tuesday.

“It wasn’t good enough. I left a lot of stuff out there and I have to get it corrected,” Mack told reporters.

The Chargers have to love that attitude. He had three sacks and says he left a lot out there.

It sure sounds like Mack is as determined as it gets. And he has a good reason for feeling like he has something to prove.

Mack only played in seven games last season due to a foot injury, and was traded for just a second and sixth-round pick. He probably feels that price was disrespectful. Plus, Mack is always up for showing up the Raiders, who never thought he was worth big-time money.

Mack’s career-high number for sacks was 15 in 2015, which was his second NFL season. He seems hungry to obliterate that mark.