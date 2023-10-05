 Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins stuns Minnesota fans with surprising move

October 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kirk Cousins left Minnesota sports fans stunned on Wednesday with the surprising move he pulled off.

Cousins decided at the last minute to take his family to Tuesday’s Twins-Toronto Blue Jays AL Wild Card playoff game. Cousins bought his tickets online and sat in the field level among all the other fans. He was there with his wife and two sons, though he said he had a hat and sunglasses on to try avoiding being recognized.

He and all the other Twins fans got treated to the team’s first postseason win since 2004. The Twins beat the Blue Jays again on Wednesday to win their first playoff series since 2002.

The Vikings had the day off on Tuesday, but they were back at practice on Wednesday. The Vikings quarterback spoke with the media and talked about attending the game. He said it’s tough to take their young boys to night games because they’re in bed by then, but a day game was perfect because they could take their sons after nap time.

Cousins had a fun time getting to watch another Minnesota team compete.

“It was awesome. Just the energy, man. It was cool to be on the other side of it. To be the one in the stands, you kind of see it from someone else’s perspective,” Cousins said.

Cousins has been the Vikings’ quarterback since 2018. He’s hoping to lead the team to its second straight postseason.

