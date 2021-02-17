Kirk Cousins improbably joins Tom Brady on this exclusive list

Kirk Cousins doesn’t seem like he should be mentioned in the same conversation as Tom Brady for almost any reason, but he improbably has made it onto a very exclusive list with the 7-time Super Bowl champion.

The NFL on CBS tweeted a very interesting nugget on Tuesday. They shared that only two NFL quarterbacks have had 25,000 passing yards and a passer rating of at least 100 since 2015. The quarterbacks and Brady and Cousins.

That seems totally crazy, right? Cousins seems like he doesn’t belong on a list with Brady.

But let’s think about it. Some of the best young quarterbacks haven’t been around long enough to be on there, so that takes care of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson. But what about all the other quarterbacks who aren’t on there? It’s Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger. Most of those guys just barely came up short in the yardage department, and it’s because they missed some games. Brady missed four games due to the deflategate suspension and still made it.

While nobody would put Cousins in the same conversation as Brady, there is something to be said for the consistent stats the Vikings quarterback has put up since 2015. Nobody would have pegged him for being on this list. This also shows us that you can use stats to say almost anything you want them to, because few people would rank Cousins higher than the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Let’s also not forget what this says about Brady. Look at all the good quarterbacks who didn’t reach 25,000 yards in that timeframe. Not only is Brady playing at a high level at his age, he’s also not missing games due to injury, which is incredible for someone at his age.