Report: Kirk Cousins, Vikings struggling to reach contract extension

Kirk Cousins is entering the final season of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but extension talks don’t appear to be getting anywhere.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Vikings want to get a new deal done by March 18 to open up cap space, and have presented offers to Cousins. The quarterback, however, has not agreed to the financial numbers being presented, and a deal is unlikely by that date.

Cousins presumably wants to see what sort of contract the likes of Dak Prescott get, and knows he could likely make more money by waiting a year as opposed to signing right now.

The veteran quarterback had a good season last year, throwing 26 touchdowns to only six interceptions. A road playoff win over the New Orleans Saints helped change some of the narrative around his big-game struggles, and it’s clear the Vikings are comfortable with him long-term. The question is finances right now, and no agreement seems close.