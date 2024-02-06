Kliff Kingsbury said Caleb Williams is eerily similar to 1 star NFL QB

Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it would be an understatement to say Kliff Kingsbury feels the team that selects the quarterback will be making a smart decision.

Kingsbury spent this past season as an offensive analyst at USC, where he worked closely with Williams. Kingsbury was also the head coach at Texas Tech when Patrick Mahomes played for the Red Raiders. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kingsbury sees a lot of similarities between the two quarterbacks.

Breer discussed the upcoming draft when he sat down with the “CHGO Bears” podcast at the Super Bowl on Tuesday. The NFL insider said Kingsbury recently told him that Kliff finds it “eerie” how similar Williams is to Mahomes. Breer also reminded listeners that Kingsbury predicted in 2017 that Mahomes would be much better than people anticipated.

“Kliff loves, loves, loves, loves Caleb Williams,” Breer said. “Kliff said to me on the record that the comparisons (between Williams) and Patrick Mahomes are eerie. It’s eerie how similar they are.”

More: “Remember, Kliff is the one in 2017 telling everyone until he was blue in the face that Patrick Mahomes was much better than everybody thought.” — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) February 6, 2024

Mahomes is considered by most to be the best quarterback in the NFL. He is only 28 and has already won two Super Bowls and is one victory away from capturing a third. Williams could not ask for a more flattering comparison, especially from someone who has coached both players.

Kingsbury is back in the NFL now, of course. He recently was named the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, who have the second overall pick in the draft. The speculation that Kingsbury and Williams could reunite in the near future has already started.