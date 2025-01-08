Kliff Kingsbury reportedly drawing head coach interest from multiple teams

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly a popular target for teams in need of a new head coach.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, at least four teams have interest in speaking to Kingsbury about their head coaching vacancies. As part of that process, teams are trying to determine how much Kingsbury wants to leave Washington after one season for a potential head coach opening.

I'm told at least 4 teams have expressed interest in talking with #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury about their head coach vacancy, per league source. I've also heard some league sources are trying to fully ascertain how much Kingsbury really wants to be a head coach this cycle… pic.twitter.com/94l0ZL5G1e — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 8, 2025

It is unclear which teams have discussed Kingsbury as a possible candidate. He has previously been linked to one job in particular.

Kingsbury said recently he would be interested in being a head coach again “at some point.” Teams are interested enough to want to know if that point may be now, but it is entirely possible that he might want to wait another year.

Kingsbury remains a well-respected offensive mind, and has received a good deal of credit for his work with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders this season. He previously went 28-37-1 in four seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, where he oversaw the development of quarterback Kyler Murray.