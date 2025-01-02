Kliff Kingsbury has telling response to question about head coach jobs

Kliff Kingsbury has been mentioned as a potential head coach candidate for NFL teams heading into 2025, but it does not sound like he is simply going to take the first job that is offered.

Kingsbury has boosted his resume with the success he has had as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders this season. Jayden Daniels was named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday and is a virtual lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The former LSU star’s immediate impact and stellar play in Kingsbury’s offense have led to renewed buzz surrounding the coach.

On Thursday, Kingsbury was asked if he wants to be a head coach in the NFL again. He smiled and said, “Yeah, I’m sure at some point.” The reporter then asked if Kingsbury plans to interview for jobs in the coming weeks. The 45-year-old said he “won’t comment on that” but that he is very happy in his current position.

Kliff Kingsbury, when asked if he wants to be a head coach again: pic.twitter.com/JbRUUF4cUL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2025

The comments came on the same day ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kingsbury plans to be selective about any potential head coach opportunities. Kingsbury is still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals, who fired him following the 2022 season.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. The team made the playoffs once and lost in the first round. Kingsbury is in a great situation with the Commanders now that they have a franchise quarterback. He is also still very young by coaching standards, so he can afford to be patient.

We know at least one quarterback who is a big fan of Kingsbury, but there is a good chance Kliff will be back with Washington next season.