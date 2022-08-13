 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 13, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury reveals result of interesting Kyler Murray experiment

August 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in shoulder pads

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be expanding Kyler Murray’s preseason responsibilities, with interesting results.

Kingsbury had said before Arizona’s preseason opener that Murray would get the chance to call some plays during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The coach confirmed after the game that Murray had gotten his chance in the fourth quarter, but the quarterback did not find much success.

“It looked about six,” Kingsbury said in his postgame press conference when asked how many plays Murray had called. “I think we went three and out on both of them, so less than we anticipated.”

Kingsbury made clear, however, that Murray’s efforts were actually solid despite the lack of results.

“He called a couple really nice plays that just didn’t work out. Had some guys open,” Kingsbury added. “He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”

Murray’s brief playcalling stint has been interesting because of some of what happened surrounding the quarterback’s new contract. Murray faced extra scrutiny over the inclusion of a since-removed study clause, leading to questions about his work ethic. After that, Kingsbury had talked a bit about letting Murray call plays to demonstrate how difficult a job it is.

Obviously, Murray likely won’t be calling plays in any scenario once the regular season starts. Still, it is interesting that Kingsbury really seems intent on letting him learn from the experience.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus