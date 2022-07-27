Kliff Kingsbury responds to alarming Kyler Murray contract detail

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has responded to stories about a worrying clause inserted into Kyler Murray’s new contract with the team.

The Cardinals inserted a clause in Murray’s new deal mandating four hours per game week of “independent study.” This led to new questions about Murray’s commitment and work ethic, with many noting that this was clearly a worry for the Cardinals if they felt it necessary to put that sort of clause in the deal.

Kingsbury unsurprisingly downplayed the topic on Tuesday, saying he has never been concerned about the amount of work Murray puts into game prep.

“When I watched what he’s done since he got here, the first year and his development in all areas, all he’s done is gotten dramatically better each and every year. That’s what I judge it by,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Kingsbury was also asked if the study time clause going public made him uncomfortable. The coach said it did not, and that nobody can be upset for long after signing a deal worth “a quarter of a billion dollars.”

Obviously, Kingsbury was never going to throw his quarterback under the bus, especially after the organization made such a huge commitment to Murray. However, even if Kingsbury is telling the truth about his lack of concern, it was clearly an issue for someone in the organization. Combine that with previous concerns that have been voiced and you have an issue that definitely bears watching going forward.