Kliff Kingsbury makes decision on his future with Commanders

Kliff Kingsbury has generated interest as a head coach candidate this offseason, but he has decided to stick with his current job for at least another year.

Kingsbury will return as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders in 2025, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported on Tuesday.

Kingsbury had received head coach interest from multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are the only team remaining with a head coach vacancy. They seem to be zeroing in on either Mike McCarthy or Kellen Moore, but there was talk before the NFC Championship Game that they wanted to interview Kingsbury.

The Commanders went 12-5 in the regular season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost 55-23 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even with the disappointing result, they exceeded almost every expectation. Kingsbury was a big part of that.

Jayden Daniels had arguably the best season for a rookie quarterback in NFL history while playing in Kingsbury’s offense. If Washington enjoys similar success next year, Kingsbury should remain a hot name on the head coach market.

Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. The 45-year-old was fired after four seasons and seems to be in no hurry to jump back into a head coach role.