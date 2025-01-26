Is Kliff Kingsbury a candidate for the Saints head coach job?

Is Kliff Kingsbury a candidate for the New Orleans Saints head coach job? That’s what fans of the NFC South team are wondering.

The Saints are the lone team with a head coach vacancy. On Saturday, we learned that Joe Brady had withdrawn his name from consideration for the job.

Some of the known candidates for the position include: Mike McCarthy, Mike Kafka, Kellen Moore and Anthony Weaver.

Kingsbury is another possible candidate, but the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator reportedly has not yet decided on whether he wants to interview with the team.

I'm told that Kliff Kingsbury hasn't decided whether or not to take an interview with the Saints. He's fully locked in on Washington's season and won't begin evaluating his options until they're done playing. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 25, 2025

Washington is playing in the NFC Championship Game, so Commanders fans will probably love that Kingsbury is focused more on the task in front of him rather than another job. Kingsbury also might not be in a hurry to seek other head coach jobs.

Kingsbury was fired after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and was in no hurry afterwards to jump back into the coaching grind. He spent 2023 as an offensive analyst at USC, and just got back into coordinating in the NFL. He is having a successful season in Washington and with Jayden Daniels. He might not be in a rush to leave the situation, but we will have more information after Sunday’s game.