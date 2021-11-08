Kliff Kingsbury rubs it in with Texas fans after Colt McCoy win

Kyler Murray was a surprise inactive for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, leaving Colt McCoy to start in a tough road game against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Texas star made it look easy, but Kliff Kingsbury was not kind to McCoy’s alma mater after the win.

McCoy led a Cardinals team that was without both Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a convincing 31-17 win over San Francisco. Kingsbury, who used to coach at Texas Tech, took advantage of the opportunity to troll Longhorns fans.

Kliff Kingsbury said he’s happy for Texas Longhorns fans that they can enjoy Colt McCoy’s performance today after loss to Iowa State this weekend — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 8, 2021

Texas was blown out 30-7 at Iowa State on Saturday. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Longhorns, who are now 4-5 on the season. Of course, Kingsbury was also taking a swipe at his own quarterback by needling the Longhorns.

McCoy was an extremely efficient 22/26 for 249 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in Arizona’s win.

Kingsbury actually had some classy gestures for Texas when he was coaching at Texas Tech, but a rivalry is a rivalry.