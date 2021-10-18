Kliff Kingsbury had specific reason for not watching Cardinals game

Kliff Kingsbury was away from the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a positive Covid test. One might expect that he watched on TV along with everyone else, but that is not actually the case.

Kingsbury was back home in Arizona isolating as he waited to be cleared from Covid protocols. He actually avoided watching Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Instead, the Cardinals coach decided to use that time to begin gameplanning for next week’s game against the Houston Texans.

Kingsbury did tune in eventually, though he did so with just three minutes to go and Arizona up big. He did it not to see the play, but because he was proud of the team and wanted to see them celebrate.

Believe it or not, Kingsbury probably isn’t the only coach who’d avoid the game. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was in a similar spot last year, and while he did watch the game, he admitted that the inability to control any of it was very stressful. Maybe Kingsbury didn’t want to needlessly put himself through that stress.