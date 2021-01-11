Kevin Stefanski has great take on watching Browns game from home

It could not have been fun for Kevin Stefanski to have to watch his Cleveland Browns compete in a playoff game from the comfort of his home on Sunday night, but it sounds like the experience helped the coach gain some valuable perspective.

Stefanski had to watch the Browns defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers while quarantined in his basement after he tested positive for COVID-19. He spoke with reporters on Monday about the experience, and he said it helped him gain a greater appreciation for fans.

“I have a newfound respect for all of our fans and how they watch those games. I like it better when I have some control,” Stefanski said, via Ben Axelrod of WKYC 3News.

While it must have made life easier to watch the Browns jump out to a 28-0 lead, there were still plenty of challenges for Stefanski. He said the TV in his basement was on a delay from the one the rest of his family was watching upstairs, so he could hear their reaction 45 seconds before seeing something big happen on his screen.

The important thing is the Browns pulled out the win. It probably would have felt like torture for Stefanski if they struggled and there was nothing he could do about it. Plus, you have to feel good for special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who had a great comment after leading Cleveland to a 48-37 win as interim head coach.

Stefanski expects to be back with the Browns on Thursday. They’ll travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday.