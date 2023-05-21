Kurt Warner’s son makes bold claim

Kurt Warner’s son Kade went undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, but landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He will have to fight for a roster spot, but the wide receiver is certainly not lacking in confidence.

Warner, a former Kansas State product, proclaimed himself the “smartest receiver in this draft class” despite the fact that he was not selected.

“I’m competitive like that and I’m the smartest receiver in this draft class,” Warner said, via Matt Matera of Pewter Report. “I’ve said it before. They’re going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I’m going to know exactly what to do on every play.”

This is a draft class that included big names like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison, among others. Warner’s confidence is admirable, but it’s pretty clear that NFL talent assessors would not quite agree with his opinion.

Warner’s best season came in 2022, when he put up 46 catches for 456 yards and five touchdowns with Kansas State. If he makes the roster, his primary duties will probably be on special teams, so he might have to wait a bit to show off those smarts.