Kyle Juszczyk has brutally honest comments about accepting pay cut

July 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is recognized as vital to the team’s offense, but he still had to take a pay cut this offseason. The veteran is not hiding how much that hurt him, either.

Juszczyk told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that it “hurt” and was definitely a blow to his ego when the 49ers came to him asking him to take a pay cut. He made clear, however, that there were no hard feelings, and that the 49ers made sure he was still the highest-paid fullback in the sport.

“Honestly, it hurt,” Juszczyk said, as transcribed by Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports. “When John (Lynch) came to me and asked, I wasn’t necessarily expecting it, and I think it’s natural for anybody that it kind of hurts your ego. It hurts your heart a little bit. I do understand that it’s a business, but I do feel like I’m as valuable as what I was expected to get paid.

“All that said, there definitely was a process that we had to go through and I had to come to terms with it and that sort of thing. At the end of the day, though, I really, truly, I wanted to be a Niner. This is where I wanted to be. I absolutely love it here.”

The 33-year-old ultimately took a deal that saved the 49ers about $4 million in cap space. His restructured contract essentially works as a two-year deal worth $9.1 million.

Juszczyk is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, so it is easy to understand his reluctance to take a pay cut. However, he is unlikely to find a better situation for himself than the one he has with the Niners.

