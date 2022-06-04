Kyle Pitts trying to improve 1 area of his game

Kyle Pitts had a Pro Bowl rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end certainly has the physical tools to improve this season. But he thinks he can take his game to another level by improving mentally.

Speaking to reporters during Falcons OTAs on Friday, Pitts said that he wants to get better at the mental aspects of the game, including knowing ahead of time what coverages opposing defenses are going to run.

“Mentally, I’m trying to get better,” Pitts said via Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s always room for improvement. . . . The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster. . . . The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.”

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that he’s encouraged by the former No. 4 overall pick’s offseason so far.

“You see Kyle, you saw him as he progressed through last season,” Smith said. “I’ve said it many times, he’s just scratching the surface. You see a different player and mindset. He knows what to expect, what we expect from him. I’ve been really encouraged so far.”

Pitts caught 68 passes and scored one touchdown during his rookie season, and led the Falcons with 1,026 receiving yards. Pitts and Mike Ditka are the only tight ends in league history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. If Pitts, 21, can get his football IQ to match his overall physical talent, the sky will be the limit for him.