Kyle Rudolph writes thank you note to Minnesota fans after release by Vikings

Kyle Rudolph’s career with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end.

The Vikings and Rudolph announced on Tuesday that the tight end has been released.

Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings in the second round (No. 43 overall) in 2011. He caught 453 passes for 4,488 and 48 touchdowns over 10 seasons with the team, making two Pro Bowls. In 2017, he caught a career-high 83 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns, which was arguably the best season of his career.

In a letter to the fans, Rudolph thanked the Vikings for believing in him by drafting him. He thanked the fans for their support.

The 31-year-old said in the letter that he plans to play for another team next season.

The Vikings saved over $5 million against the salary cap by cutting Rudolph, who will attract interest from other teams.