Kyle Rudolph’s deal with Giants hits snag over medical issue

Kyle Rudolph’s deal with the New York Giants has hit a snag over a medical issue.

Rudolph and the Giants agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal last week after free agency began. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says the deal was never officially signed. New York’s medical staff has concerns with Rudolph’s foot and believes he needs surgery. So the two sides are discussing how to proceed, according to Garafolo.

There’s a snag in the #Giants’ addition of TE Kyle Rudolph. Sources say the team’s medical staff is concerned with Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery. The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2021

Rudolph missed four games at the end of last season due to his foot, so this report is not too shocking. The 31-year-old had 28 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He would split time with Evan Engram at tight end for the Giants, who recently added Kenny Golladay and Adoree Jackson.

Rudolph also had interest in the Patriots, but it’s unclear whether New England wanted him.