Kyle Shanahan makes his QB preference clear despite Jimmy Garoppolo injury

San Francisco 49ers fans may be eager for a quarterback change, but coach Kyle Shanahan does not seem inclined to bench Jimmy Garoppolo as long as he’s healthy.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against Seattle at halftime with a calf injury and did not return for the second half. He was replaced by rookie Trey Lance, who threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 defeat.

Shanahan made clear, however, that he still views Garoppolo as his starter following the game. The coach added that he had hoped to be able to give Lance more time before throwing him into action full-time.

If Jimmy Garoppolo is good to play in Arizona it appears Shanahan will go with him as the starter on Sunday. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 3, 2021

Hopefully Jimmy is better and it’s not as bad as we think but Trey is here for a reason. Want to give him the time, want him to be fully ready but you don’t alwys hvae that luxury. We will see in the next couple of days. – Kyle Shanahan — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 3, 2021

Garoppolo said after the game he hoped to miss only a couple weeks, suggesting Lance will have to make at least one start instead.

The veteran quarterback hasn’t been terribly impressive this season, tallying 925 passing yards through four weeks. There’s no doubt the injury comes at a frustrating time for him. He already seemed annoyed at sharing snaps with Lance, and the fact that the team will get a longer look at the rookie while Garoppolo is sidelined might not be good news for the veteran.