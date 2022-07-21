Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to massive extension

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have been discussing a long-term contract extension throughout the offseason, and the two sides have finally reached an agreement.

Murray and the Cardinals have agreed to a massive new contract, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported. The deal is worth $230.5 million over five years and makes Murray the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The $160 million guaranteed is second in NFL history behind Deshaun Watson’s $230 million with the Cleveland Browns.

This is the first offseason that Murray is eligible for a contract extension, and he had been openly seeking one. The former first overall pick created some drama back in February when he scrubbed all references to the Cardinals from his social media pages. That led to some unflattering reports about Murray, and the 24-year-old seemed to regret his approach.

None of that matters now, as Murray will be the quarterback in Arizona for years to come.