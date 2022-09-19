 Skip to main content
Police investigating allegation Kyle Murray was slapped by fan

September 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in a black uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was slapped by a fan following his team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday.

Las Vegas police spokesperson Larry Hadfield confirmed to the Associated Press that a battery complaint was filed at the stadium following the game alleging that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” No suspect had been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Video appeared to show the moment Murray was allegedly struck. The quarterback was celebrating his walk-off win with a section of the crowd primarily made up of Cardinals fans. Roughly 28 seconds into the video, one fan’s arm appears to reach out and open-hand slap at Murray’s head.

The incident can be seen more clearly in a slowed-down version of the video.

Murray visibly reacts to whatever happened and appears to search for and confront the responsible fan as the celebrations continue around him.

Murray had a huge day on Sunday, rallying the Cardinals from a 20-0 deficit to win in overtime. He threw for 277 yards and scored two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.

