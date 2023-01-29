Kyler Murray reportedly could miss significant time in 2023

Kyler Murray’s ACL tear was always likely to impact his status for 2023, but a new report gives an idea of just how long it might take before he is ready to play again.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is unlikely to be ready for Week 1 of 2023 and could miss as much as half the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Part of the reason for the lengthy timetable is because the Cardinals want to make sure he is fully recovered and does not rush back.

“My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right,” Rapoport said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “He is young. He’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had confirmed previously that Murray probably would not be ready for the start of next season. The extended timeline gives a clear idea of just how significant the injury was, though. Since recovery can take upwards of a year, it is not a massive shock, but still something to keep an eye on.

Murray is coming off his most difficult season as a pro. The former No. 1 pick threw for 2,368 yards and rushed for 418 more, scoring 17 total touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.