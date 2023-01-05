Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1

Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season.

Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

However, on Wednesday, Kingsbury said that Murray “probably” wouldn’t be ready for Week 1.

Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray “probably” won’t be ready to start the 2023 season. That was a main reason why Arizona wanted to shut down Colt McCoy for the rest of the season and avoid anymore set backs or injuries. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 4, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-12 and may be preparing to have backup quarterback Colt McCoy start in Week 1 for 2023. This season’s result is a major disappointment after the team went 11-6 and made the playoffs last season.

Murray finished the season with 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns.