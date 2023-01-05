 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 5, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1

January 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Kliff Kingsbury looking ahead

Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season.

Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

However, on Wednesday, Kingsbury said that Murray “probably” wouldn’t be ready for Week 1.

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-12 and may be preparing to have backup quarterback Colt McCoy start in Week 1 for 2023. This season’s result is a major disappointment after the team went 11-6 and made the playoffs last season.

Murray finished the season with 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Article Tags

Arizona CardinalsKliff KingsburyKyler Murray
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus