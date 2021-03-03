Look: Kyler Murray shared great photo after JJ Watt signing

Kyler Murray shared a great photo on social media Monday after JJ Watt announced the news that he was joining the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt was a highly-desired free agent following his release by the Houston Texans last month. Several teams pursued the future Hall of Famer, who chose to sign with Arizona.

Murray is entering his third season with the Cardinals and is pleased to have Watt on the team. Things have also come full circle for the two players.

Murray shared a photo of himself with Watt in 2015. You’ll notice that NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns also appears in the photo.

6 years ago.. my senior year of HS. Welcome to AZ! Let’s get it! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/yY7j2e9ww4 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 1, 2021

The photo was from the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year event. Murray was the 2014-2015 Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Towns won the honor for basketball the year before.

Watt never won the Gatorade honor, but he was the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year at the time. Crazily enough, now he and Murray are NFL teammates. Who could have seen that coming?

If you enjoyed that Murray throwback picture, you’ll also appreciate this one he shared two years ago.