Kyler Murray responds to rumors linking Kliff Kingsbury to Oklahoma

Kyler Murray does not appear to be losing sleep over the possibility of losing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to his alma mater.

Kingsbury has been linked to the vacant Oklahoma head coach job, though there is no indication he has been directly approached. That topic on Wednesday was put to Murray, himself a former Sooner, and the Arizona Cardinals quarterback did not sound too worried about any potential Kingsbury exit.

Kyler Murray on Kliff Kingsbury and the Oklahoma job rumor: "I know Kliff. I don't really buy into it. … I think he's got a pretty good job right now." Said he doesn't have a favorite to replace Lincoln Riley at OU. Said he's happy for Riley. "That's my guy." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 1, 2021

Sure, Murray will want to see the Sooners land a quality head coach. He just doesn’t particularly want it to be his current one.

Kingsbury has been fairly evasive when it comes to discussing any possible interest in the Oklahoma job. That is more likely because he’s using the rumors as leverage for a raise from the Cardinals, a team he has led to a 9-2 record so far. Murray isn’t sweating things. For the moment, Cardinals fans probably shouldn’t be either.