Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season.

Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back in March. Although he is a seven-time Pro Bowler, the move flew under the radar due to his recent injury issues and declining production. Murray said Monday that it would be a mistake for opponents to underestimate Green this season.

“I expect A.J. to have a big year,” Murray said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. … I’m glad he’s on the team.”

Green will turn 33 next month, so he certainly is not in the prime of his career. He did, however, play in 16 games last season after missing all of 2019 with an injury. He also won’t be expected to produce like a No. 1 receiver in Arizona, as the Cardinals already have DeAndre Hopkins to fill that role.

Despite Green having just 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns last season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he has already been “really impressive” in practice.

Any production the Cardinals get out of Green would be a bonus. He should see plenty of single-coverage playing in the same offense as Hopkins. If Green can stay healthy (and that’s a big if), he could certainly be in for a bounce-back season.