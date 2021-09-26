La’el Collins reportedly tried to bribe NFL drug-test collector

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was suspended earlier this month for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and the disciplinary action stemmed from more than just a positive test.

Collins’ suspension came after he tried to bribe one of the NFL’s drug-test collectors, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Players cannot be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the current collective bargaining agreement, but the issue with Collins was multiple missed tests and the attempt to bribe the collector.

Collins was initially suspended for five games, but the NFL Players Association helped him reduce the ban to two games. Collins then appealed and the appeal was heard by an arbitrator appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA. In addition to rejecting Collins’ appeal, the arbitrator also increased the suspension back to the original five games.

Collins is attempting to appeal further, as his camp was said to be “livid” that the appeals process was not heard before the suspension was announced.

The first game of Collins’ suspension was served last week. He will also sit out Monday night when the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Collins missed a total of seven tests, but he believed he had legitimate reasons for all of them.

The 28-year-old Collins is one of the core players on the Dallas offensive line. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury, but had been a fairly reliable presence in the lineup before that. The Cowboys valued him enough to make his new contract a priority prior to the 2019 season. He’ll certainly be missed as long as the suspension lasts.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0