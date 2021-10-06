La’el Collins sues NFL to try to end suspension

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins is taking aggressive steps to try and get his suspension thrown out.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Collins has failed a lawsuit in Texas state court seeking an injunction against enforcement of his five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Collins has already served three games of the suspension, and has two remaining as it stands.

Collins’ argument is that the league’s current substance abuse policy does not allow players to be suspended for missed tests. He also claims that the NFL misrepresented his suspension during the appeals process, and that Collins was never technically suspended.

It’s getting a bit late for the case to be heard, so Collins is probably still going to miss Dallas’ Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

It remains to be seen when a decision might come on the case, as the NFL will have the right to respond. If there’s any truth to this report, they might point that out to use against the Dallas lineman.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0