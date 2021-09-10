 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, September 10, 2021

La’el Collins suspended five games under substance abuse policy

September 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lael Collins

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the suspension stemmed from missed drug tests.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Collins and his representatives are “livid,” believing that the appeals process had not fully concluded despite both the Cowboys and the NFL announcing the suspension. Collins reportedly has further appeal options, which he is pursuing.

The 28-year-old Collins is one of the core players on the Dallas offensive line. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury, but had been a fairly reliable presence in the lineup before that. The Cowboys valued him enough to make his new contract a priority prior to the 2019 season. He’ll certainly be missed as long as the suspension lasts.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0

