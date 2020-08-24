Lamar Jackson dealing with groin injury during training camp

Lamar Jackson has missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens during training camp due to a groin injury.

Jackson missed the last two days of practice for the Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh only said that Jackson was among several players dealing with a soft tissue issue.

On Sunday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter assuaged some concern about Jackson’s status. Schefter says Jackson has a groin injury and is expected to return to practice on Monday.

Jackson is the defending NFL MVP and led the league with 36 touchdown passes last season. Any injury or reason for missing practice is a cause for concern around the NFL. Additionally, Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards last season, so any injury to his groin is something to monitor, as it could affect his rushing ability.

Jackson, 23, has gone 0-2 in the playoffs during his career and is on a mission to change that.