Lamar Jackson has scathing assessment of his four-interception game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of his worst games as a professional on Sunday, and he certainly knows it.

Jackson threw four interceptions in Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, though the Ravens overcame that in a 16-10 win. That did nothing to make Jackson feel better about it, and he described how stunned he was at his own performance when watching the game film.

“Bad passes, inaccurate, underthrown passes. That’s all I seen. Bad reads,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I looked like a rookie.

“No excuses. That was just a bad performance. Four interceptions. Hope that never, ever happens again. Not ever.”

Credit to Jackson for being willing and able to say publicly what everyone knows. He is simply far too talented to be having games like that. It’s also good that he didn’t just chalk the performance up to a recent illness that sounded very severe.

Jackson has thrown 12 interceptions on the season to 15 touchdowns. Even though that total is inflated by Sunday’s game, it’s not really an inspiring ratio. That’s particularly true compared to his last two seasons, as it’s only taken him ten games to set a new career-worst interception tally. He’ll need to improve that going forward for the remainder of the season.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports