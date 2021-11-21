Lamar Jackson unable to play against Bears due to illness

Lamar Jackson has been dealing with an illness all week, and the Baltimore Ravens star is sick enough that he will not play on Sunday.

Jackson has been ruled out for the Ravens’ game against the Chicago Bears. He has tested negative for COVID-19, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the former MVP is not himself because of whatever other illness he has.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a virus so bad that heâ€™s simply not himself. He flew to Chicago and tried to stay hydrated. But it was too much. Heâ€™s out. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of the illness. He traveled to Chicago with the team, but he isn’t healthy enough to play. Tyler Huntley will take his place.

Players rarely miss games due to non-COVID illnesses, so Jackson must be feeling extremely under the weather.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports