Lamar Jackson misses practice due to injury he suffered on flip celebration

Lamar Jackson is dealing with an injury heading into the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, and the former NFL MVP has admitted that the wound was self-inflicted.

Jackson did not practice on Thursday because of a hip injury. He admitted the day before that he was “kind of sore” after flipping into the end zone on an easy touchdown run in Sunday night’s thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm kinda sore… I'll probably do it again though. It was pretty cool." @Lj_era8 on the flip pic.twitter.com/9zDQxH5REd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021

Jackson joked that he didn’t want to tell Harbaugh about he injury out of fear he might be scolded for flipping. Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the flip earlier in the week.

John Harbaugh didn't see Lamar Jackson flip into the end zone for a TD. Harbaugh heard about it later from his wife. "Then I heard his hip hurt, and I’m like, ‘I’m not surprised,'" he said. Is Harbaugh fine with Jackson flipping? "As long as you hold onto ball," he said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 20, 2021

You can see the play below:

Lamar Jackson didn’t quite stick the landing on his flip into the end zone pic.twitter.com/iU1bexPq73 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 20, 2021

It doesn’t sound like Jackson is at any risk of missing Sunday’s game, but he probably won’t be flipping into the end zone anymore. We’ve seen some serious celebration injuries over the years, and Jackson would hate to be added to that list.

UPDATE: The Ravens’ official injury report said Jackson missed practice with an illness.