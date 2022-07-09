Lamar Jackson sends message with Instagram profile change

Lamar Jackson is sending a message.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is dissatisfied with his contract situation and looking to make more money. He changed his Instagram profile picture to a close-up photo of a mouth with a grill in it. The gold grill for the teeth said “I NEED $.”

I think Lamar Jackson is trying to tell somebody something with his new IG profile pic. Lmao pic.twitter.com/nZDrYuP638 — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) July 8, 2022

Jackson has made just under $10 million through his first four seasons in the NFL. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option at $23 million for 2022.

Baltimore still has the ability to retain Jackson the next two seasons through the franchise tag. But whether or not they reach agreement on a long-term deal has been a persistent question.

Jackson, who is self-represented as an agent, seems to be content to play out the upcoming season in order to prove his value to the Ravens. Also, the longer Jackson waits to sign, the more the quarterback market keeps getting set higher and higher. The new deal Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson may have convinced Jackson to keep waiting for the biggest and best deal possible.

Either way, he is clear that he wants more money.