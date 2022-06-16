Lamar Jackson addresses questions about his future with Ravens

Lamar Jackson chose not to attend voluntary workouts with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, but the star quarterback says that had nothing to do with his desire for a new contract.

Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, told reporters on Thursday that his absence from OTAs was “not contract-related.” The former MVP does not have an agent, but he said he had some contract discussions with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta this week. He was asked if he wants to finish his career in Baltimore.

“I expect so. Yes, I do,” Jackson said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

Jackson also said he believes he has earned a new contract, but he noted that winning a Super Bowl is the No. 1 thing on his mind heading into the season.

“I still want my Super Bowl, though, but I think I’m worthy (of a new contract),” he said. “Yes sir, I do.”

Some have wondered if Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns has complicated negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens. Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland after they acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans. Jackson said that situation has nothing to do with his.

Lamar Jackson says the Deshaun Watson contract has not affected his thoughts on his next deal. "I'm a man of my own. I don't worry what those guys get." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2022

It is a positive sign that Jackson has had contract discussions with DeCosta recently. That could allow the two sides to avoid one certain outcome, but Jackson probably will not be willing to negotiate once training camp begins.