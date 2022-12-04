Lamar Jackson suffers knee injury on big hit against Broncos

Lamar Jackson suffered an injury early on in the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Jackson was sacked by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the first half. He appeared to hit his left knee hard off the turf as he was taken to the ground. Jackson went to the medical tent after the play, which was the final one of the first quarter. He walked off under his own power and was seen limping a bit on the sideline.

Lamar Jackson is injured pic.twitter.com/VfhDs8qvxU — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 4, 2022

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson to start the second quarter.

The Ravens officially listed Jackson as questionable to return with a knee injury.