Lamar Jackson recruiting top receiver over Twitter

Just when you thought that he was done with recruiting for good, Lamar Jackson is officially back for more.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback took to Twitter on Sunday to recruit Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

“@dkm14 slide,” wrote Jackson, tagging Metcalf’s Twitter handle. “We got them Guyz but you can slide to [sic] we welcome everyone here with open arms you definitely one of them Guyz as well.”

@dkm14 slide 🚀 We got them Guyz but you can slide to we welcome everyone here with open arms you definitely one of them Guyz as well💜🖤 https://t.co/mdN0jUtLw4 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 3, 2022

The 24-year-old Metcalf, a Pro Bowler in 2020, is a popular trade target right now amid Seattle’s garage sale. The latest rumor we heard about Metcalf is that he might actually be available for the right price.

As for Jackson and the Ravens, they are set to return all of their top three receivers from last season (Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Devin Duvernay) in 2022. But Jackson must be really intrigued by the possibility of throwing passes to Metcalf as well. Just a few days ago, the former NFL MVP Jackson indicated that he was 110 percent over recruiting, so this is a real 180 for Jackson to throw that out the window and recruit Metcalf here.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports