Lamar Jackson responds to NFL execs saying he has been figured out

Lamar Jackson regressed a bit last season, which was somewhat expected after the Baltimore Ravens star was named NFL MVP in 2019. But even with his stats falling off slightly, Jackson was still a nightmare at times for opposing defenses. It doesn’t sound like he expects that to change this year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said last week that he has spoken with people around the NFL who believe this “might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson.” Jackson was asked about that report when he met with the media on Tuesday. He had a very simple response.

“We’re going to see. But I doubt it, though. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it,” Jackson said, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. “I’m going to play ball.”

There is no real way to quantify what “figuring out” Jackson would entail. He only threw for 2,757 yards last season, but he accounted for 33 total touchdowns and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second straight season. If teams can force Jackson into becoming a pocket passer more often, that might be one way to slow him down. His athleticism, however, remains off the charts.

The biggest question with Jackson will be if he can establish chemistry with Baltimore’s wide receiver corps, which has already been dealt a potentially significant blow. Either way, we tend to doubt that defenses will suddenly put the clamps on Jackson as long as he remains healthy.