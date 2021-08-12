Rashod Bateman likely to start season on injured reserve?

The Baltimore Ravens brought in Rashod Bateman to provide a dynamic receiving threat, but it may be a while before they get to see their rookie receiver in action.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Bateman would undergo groin surgery this week and return “sometime” in September, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The Ravens have yet to officially rule Bateman out of the team’s season opener on Sept. 13.

Zrebiec believes the most likely scenario involves Bateman starting the season on injured reserve. That would rule him out for the first three games of the season, setting him up for a debut in Week 4 against Denver on Oct. 3.

This will no doubt be frustrating news for the Ravens, who were really looking forward to pairing Bateman with Lamar Jackson. Bateman starred at Minnesota and the Ravens were impressed enough to use a first-round pick on him. Bateman’s injury will also cost him and Jackson valuable time to develop more of a rapport, which could linger as an issue even after Bateman is healthy enough to play.