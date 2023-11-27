Lamar Jackson has savage reaction to Zay Flowers’ ‘horrible’ TD celebration

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants his wide receiver Zay Flowers to work on his touchdown celebrations.

The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Baltimore scored two touchdowns on the night, both of them courtesy of Flowers.

Jackson and Flowers connected for a 3-yard end zone score early in the second quarter to put the Ravens up 7-3.

Flowers celebrated by tossing the football over his head like a bride throwing a bouquet of flowers at a wedding.

Guard John Simpson caught the “bouquet toss,” prompting wide receiver Rashod Bateman to get down on one knee and propose to Simpson.

The NBC broadcast showed Flowers later in the game trying to explain his TD celebration to Jackson on the sideline. The former MVP was not a fan.

Jackson was asked about Flowers’ TD celebrations during the Ravens’ postgame press conference. He called Flowers’ bouquet toss the “worst celebration I’ve ever seen.”

“The first one was horrible. I told him. I didn’t know what was going on. I was just standing there like, ‘alright.’ … When I saw what happened, I was like, ‘that was a–.’ … That was the worst celebration I’ve ever seen,” said Jackson (profanity edited by LBS).

Lamar Jackson hated Zay Flowers first TD celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/H0GyTmUJVk https://t.co/WfktPkdVbG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2023

Flowers did get a second crack at a celebration. He managed to score another touchdown in the final two minutes to put the Ravens up 20-10 and virtually seal the game.

Flowers channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo with a fake penalty kick and then hit CR7’s signature goal celebration.

It’s a safe bet that Jackson enjoyed Flowers’ second TD celebration Sunday more than the first.